What your style says about where you are in your life

Temi Iwalaiye

Can you tell personal and financial status from their outfits? Check your wardrobe and your styling choices and see what you have a lot of.

Here's what your style says about you
Here's what your style says about you

Dress the way you want to be addressed, that’s a fact of life. If you want to know where you are in your life.’ Let’s give you a rundown on what your style says about you; this isn't fool proof.

Here's what it means if you wear shorts a lot
Here's what it means if you wear shorts a lot [Lulumon] Pulse Nigeria

It means you are at a place in your life where you are experimenting with different things . You are more comfortable with your body and you are prioritizing comfort because you don’t want to be stressed.

Whether shirts, sweatpants, tops and so on, if you find yourself wearing a lot of white or black outfits, it means you crave more simplicity in your life. You are using your brain for higher cerebral activities, and you can’t be bothered.

Formal shoes are quite serious
Formal shoes are quite serious BusinessInsider

If you wear a lot of formal shoes, it means you like to appear corporate, and that means you are at a stage in your life where you feel like you need to be responsible, you can’t be caught showing your toes.

This is for men, when men wear a lot of trad kaftans it means they want to be taken a lot more seriously, they feel that their opinions should matter at this stage and they have essentially become big men.

If you wear a lot of corporate attire, it means that you care about how you look to other people and you always want to look put together and professional. Professionalism matters a lot to you. For you, presentation matters.

Nothing says I don’t care more than sweatpants especially if you wear them throughout the week, you prioritize comfort and you don’t want to think too much about what you wear.

Nothing says I care about my appearance and how I am presented more than heels, no matter the discomfort. Plus, if you have a lot of heels, you are an excellent person.

Whether it is dyeing your hair or chopping it off, a big change in your hair means you are going through some changes in your life and you are finding it hard to adjust.

Temi Iwalaiye

