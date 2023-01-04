What your style says about where you are in your life

Crop tops, shorts and short outfits

It means you are at a place in your life where you are experimenting with different things . You are more comfortable with your body and you are prioritizing comfort because you don’t want to be stressed.

White or black outfits

Whether shirts, sweatpants, tops and so on, if you find yourself wearing a lot of white or black outfits, it means you crave more simplicity in your life. You are using your brain for higher cerebral activities, and you can’t be bothered.

Formal shoes

If you wear a lot of formal shoes, it means you like to appear corporate, and that means you are at a stage in your life where you feel like you need to be responsible, you can’t be caught showing your toes.

Traditional African Kaftan

This is for men, when men wear a lot of trad kaftans it means they want to be taken a lot more seriously, they feel that their opinions should matter at this stage and they have essentially become big men.

Corporate outfits and jackets

If you wear a lot of corporate attire, it means that you care about how you look to other people and you always want to look put together and professional. Professionalism matters a lot to you. For you, presentation matters.

Sweatpants

Nothing says I don’t care more than sweatpants especially if you wear them throughout the week, you prioritize comfort and you don’t want to think too much about what you wear.

Heels

Nothing says I care about my appearance and how I am presented more than heels, no matter the discomfort. Plus, if you have a lot of heels, you are an excellent person.

