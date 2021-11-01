What went down at the Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Before the show started, guests got busy with different photo booths of brands. Then they took turns to pose for different media companies.

The sponsors of this year’s show were Heineken, Fayrouz, Lush hair, Sunlight, Oppo, Techno. Medbury Medical Services, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, and Style House Files.

Sunlight and lush hair also had their own showcase. Lush hair’s showcase featured the youngest model and many plus-sized models.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Saskay walked the runway for Studio 189 and Banke Kuku and musician Lojay walked the runway for Elfreda Adali.

The MD/CEO of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Olusegun Awolowo on the last day of the show spoke about how the Nigerian government is committed to supporting Nigerian designers and how it has done so through grants offered to small and medium scale fashion entrepreneurs.

He also spoke about the need for Nigerians to be less reliant on oil.

Additionally, Omoyemi Akerele founder and director of Style House Files was made a Zero Oil Ambassador and Style House Files was given a grant of 500 million naira to be disbursed among 30 fashion designers.