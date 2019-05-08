French designer Thierry Mugler created Kim Kardashian West's look with the help of the world’s foremost corset maker. The figure-hugging silicon dress was made even more special because it was the first piece that designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has created for the House in over 20 years.

Spun with silk organza and dripping with sparkling crystals to emulate a wet look, the Mugler creation was made to mimic the wet shirtdress that Sophia Loren wore in the 1957 film Boy on a Dolphin.

Kim's waist, or lack thereof is what really got people's tongues wagging and the video shows that she had to be laced into a corseted bodysuit that was custom-made by Mr. Pearl, widely acknowledged as the world’s foremost corset-maker.

Speaking about why she chose to go with Mugler for her Met Gala look, Kim said, “He is the king of camp, he invented camp.”

Quite touchingly, Kim reveals the reason behind Kanye's unusually understated look. Whilst Kim w as dripping in couture, Kanye stayed in the background wearing a simple black jacket and slacks. She says, “My first Met year I was just his plus-one. I wasn’t really invited yet. This year [Kanye said], ‘I'm just your plus-one. You’re the cover girl and I’m your plus-one, so I’ll just kind of fade out in the background and be your date and let you shine. I used to dream about this night."

