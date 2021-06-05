What to wear with white sneakers

Style white sneakers in the following ways.

Native attires

White sneakers can be paired with Ankara, kaftan, and African prints.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Corporate wears

White sneakers go with a suit as much as any other shoe would and even more.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Jeans

This is the common way it is worn, and it is not much of a surprise why because it does go well with it.

Pulse Nigeria

Gowns

Whether long or short gowns this is a casual and cute way to wear white sneakers.

Pulse Nigeria

Athleisure

Pulse Nigeria