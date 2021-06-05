RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

What to wear with white sneakers

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

No matter the gender, everyone should have a white sneaker in their closet.

White sneakers and native attire {afrikea}
White sneakers and native attire {afrikea} Pulse Nigeria

The most versatile shoes you can buy are white sneakers second only to black sneakers and shoes but even more stylish.

Style white sneakers in the following ways.

White sneakers can be paired with Ankara, kaftan, and African prints.

White sneakers and native attire {afrikea}
White sneakers and native attire {afrikea} Pulse Nigeria
White sneakers and ankara {click 042}
White sneakers and ankara {click 042} Pulse Nigeria

White sneakers go with a suit as much as any other shoe would and even more.

Suit and Sneakers {thelagosstylist}
Suit and Sneakers {thelagosstylist} Pulse Nigeria
suit and sneakers {pinterest}
suit and sneakers {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

This is the common way it is worn, and it is not much of a surprise why because it does go well with it.

white sneakers and jeans {hellothalita}
white sneakers and jeans {hellothalita} Pulse Nigeria

Gowns

Whether long or short gowns this is a casual and cute way to wear white sneakers.

A long gown and white sneakers {pinterest}
A long gown and white sneakers {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria
Athleisure and white sneakers {pinterest}
Athleisure and white sneakers {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

For the gym, a date with friends or the airport, spice up your athleisure wear with white sneakers

