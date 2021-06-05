What to wear with white sneakers
No matter the gender, everyone should have a white sneaker in their closet.
Style white sneakers in the following ways.
Native attires
White sneakers can be paired with Ankara, kaftan, and African prints.
Corporate wears
White sneakers go with a suit as much as any other shoe would and even more.
Jeans
This is the common way it is worn, and it is not much of a surprise why because it does go well with it.
Gowns
Whether long or short gowns this is a casual and cute way to wear white sneakers.
Athleisure
For the gym, a date with friends or the airport, spice up your athleisure wear with white sneakers
