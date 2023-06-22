ADVERTISEMENT
The dos and don'ts of dressing fashionably during rainy season

Temi Iwalaiye

While European countries have winter, fall, summer, and spring, we have just two seasons in Nigeria: rain and harmattan. Notwithstanding, it’s important to know what to wear based on the season.

What to wear on a rainy day [Instyle]
This rainy season usually lasts from April to October. If you live in the tropics and coastal regions of Nigeria, like Cross River, Bayelsa, Kogi, Delta, and Lagos, you should also be preparing for annual flooding.

During the rainy season, here are some dos and don'ts to keep you not only fashionable but safe.

What to wear on rainy days [Millennialsinmanila]
A hoodie is perfect for the rainy season since it’s not so thick but thick enough to keep you warm, plus you can cover your head and hair from the gushy wind.

If you live on Lagos Island or anywhere prone to flood, you should wear a lot of shorts because the pools of water might be knee-deep and you don’t want to have water stains on your outfit.

There are so many boots that are appropriate for walking on wet grass or muddy floors. You can wear those if you are going to be out and about in the rain.

Now’s a good time to put your Crocs to good use since they are plastic and waterproof. The only downside is water might enter your feet.

Skinny jeans and boots are a stylish combination; not only do you look chic, but you are protected from the rain.

Raincoats are fabulous additions [shoppingonchampagne]
Many raincoats are stylish and will protect you from the rain.

Your heels can dig deep into the mud or water and refuse to come out, which is why you should avoid wearing them. You might also have to run, and heels are not appropriate for that.

If there’s one thing you can trust the rain to do, it'll ruin your leather shoes. During the rainy season, keep leather shoes safely away from the rain.

The wet floor will stain your long dresses, and the wind can raise your skirts. Avoid these two outfits.

When you wear cotton clothes, a little rain makes the outfit rather transparent. Avoid it altogether.

After everything we've said, don't forget to take umbrella along with you!

