Beyonce and Jay-Z renewed their vows last year and Beyonce gave fans a glimpse of her second wedding dress. Here's the full gown revealed.

The On The Run II tour was a celebration of the love between Beyonce and Jay-Z. The couple, who had hit rocky patch a few years ago renewed their vows last September as a reaffirmation of their love for each other.

The notoriously private couple revealed this in a video montage during their tour and fans were given a glimpse of Beyonce's second wedding dress, an off-the-shoulder number that she wore with a simple up-do and retro white sunglasses.

Beyonce wore the impressive Galia Lahav 'Thelma' dress from their 'Victorian Affinity' collection. The dress is a Victorian-style design with sheer silk sleeves and an elaborate lace detailing. The neckline is a romantic, off-the-shoulder sweetheart style and the dress has a transformative detachable bustle train. To finish it off, the dress is embellished with Swarovski crystals and delicate pearls.

The Galia collection was designed to honour Queen Victoria’s wedding gown which featured a corseted body, pear detailing, the Victorian train and Chantilly lace.

Absolutely fitting dress Queen B!