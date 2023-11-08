We found this Regina Daniels’ bodycon gown on Jumia for ₦13,000
Ever dreamt of copying the style of Nollywood icon Regina Daniels? Now you can! We've found an outfit that's exactly like hers on Jumia.
Her versatility shines through her wardrobe; she transitions from traditional native attire to jeans, suits, and every other essential piece a woman should own.
One of her most captivating outfits is a simple yet stylish stripe bodycon gown. This gown was designed by Altuzarra Galyna and can be found on My Theresa for €661.
However, for those seeking an equally stunning option without having pounds to spare, a remarkably similar dupe is available on Jumia for just ₦13,000.
The beauty of this gown lies in its adaptability. Dress it down for a casual outing by pairing it with sneakers, like Regina Daniels, or elevate it for a more formal occasion with strappy heels and a purse.
Whether you're dressing up or down, you're sure to look beautiful in this bodycon.
