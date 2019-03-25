Temidayo, who already made headlines with her Tsemaye Binitie outfit for her Introduction, struck again in a dreamy cream and lace creation by Couture by Tabik,

Love and style converged at the star studded wedding of the daughter of Mo Abudu the CEO of Ebony Life TV & Films, Temidayo and her hubby, Debola, son of the Founder and Chairman of Caverton Offshore Support Group, the holding company of Caverton Helicopters limited, Chief Aderemi Makanjuola at Oriental Hotels Lagos.

We expected nothing less from the daughter of Mo Abudu but Temidayo surpassed all expectations in her stunning cream and lace custom-made look by Couture by Tabik.

Couture by Tabik, a Nigerian bridal couture designer, created a bespoke cream look for Temidayo's traditional engagement. The classic cream look featured a classic top and skirt which was far from the ordinary. The top featured ruffled exaggerated sleeves with delicate lace inserts.

The skirt was beautifully decorated with floral applique which cascaded downwards. Temidayo finished off the look with a simple and classic dark beige gele. It was a mature, stylish and timeless look.