Nigeria does have a functioning postal service which, although sometimes unreliable, does allow us to send and receive parcels from international retailers. That's how most of your ASOS deliveries come so if, for example, you're sending a parcel from the UK to Nigeria, and you use the standard Royal Mail, your package will arrive just fine.

A lot of people have got used to the system of finding someone who's travelling home to bring their goodies for them but that no longer has to be the case. Yes, your parcel may take longer to arrive and you may have to pay a clearance fee depending on the value of the product but these days, it's much easier to get your things delivered straight to you.

Influencer Dimma Umeh is always kitting out herself and her house with lots of goodies from overseas. How does she do it?

Well, take a look at her latest video!

Watch below