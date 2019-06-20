Eponymous fashion brand Trish O Couture collaborates with renown songstresses Waje and Omawumi for her Resort wear collection themed ‘Indigenous’.

For this collection, Trish O Couture introduces an array of Tie dye & Batik pieces with embellished patterns. For the designer, it is a return to the basics. A return to what is truly Nigerian, what is truly African. It is a balance between indigenous origins and modern times.

The styles are flattering for curvy women; they're modern, timeless and spell comfort.

The designer chose to collaborate with Waje and Omawumi because they represent what is timeless, original, terrific and feminine.

Credits:

Muse: Waje and Omawunmi

Photography: @the.alfe

Creative Direction: @rhodaebun

PR: @rtfcompany

Brand: @trishocouture