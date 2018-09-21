Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

news

Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel who has worked with stars including Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright had her 'Lagos Night's' birthday bash featured in Vogue.

Stylist to the stars Ade Samuel has had a monumental year and has styled a whole host of celebrities including the Black Panther cast. Ade, who started her career at Teen Vogue and has now graduated into a shoe designer in her own right has seen her career come along in leaps and bounds.

Ushering in her 30th birthday in style, Ade through a birthday bash for her family and friends in the midst of New York Fashion Week. The night was a celebration of Ade's Nigerian heritage as the music and food had that Naija flavour. Aptly called 'Lagos Nights', Vogue has the scoop on one of the most -talked about parties at NYFW.

Vogue writes:

As New York Fashion Week is in full swing, so is party season, and earlier this week, star stylist Ade Samuel celebrated in grand fashion. The invitation read “Lagos Nights,” and the evening delivered. Produced by The Brownie Agency, the night celebrated Samuel’s Nigerian roots, on display through the music from DJ Suav and Angel and Dren along with the design and decor of the party. Guests included some of Samuel’s boldface name friends like Alton Mason, Daniel Caesar, and Justine Skye, all of whom mixed and mingled over CîrocVS and DeLéon cocktails at the Ace Hotel.

But it wouldn’t be a fashionable bash without the right ensemble. Samuel served up two custom high-wattage looks from Los Angeles- based upstart Nichole Lynel, punctuated with Pandora jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch. As for the evening? It went late into the night with even Samuel’s parents boogying down to the electric Afrobeat soundtrack.