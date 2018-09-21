Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

Birthday Babe Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

Stylist to the stars Ade Samuel ushered in her 30th birthday in absolute style with a party fit for a queen which encapsulated all the fun of Lagos.

  • Published:
Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash play

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

(Vogue)

Celebrity stylist Ade Samuel who has worked with stars including Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright had her 'Lagos Night's' birthday bash featured in Vogue.

Stylist to the stars Ade Samuel has had a monumental year and has styled a whole host of celebrities including the Black Panther cast. Ade, who started her career at Teen Vogue and has now graduated into a shoe designer in her own right has seen her career come along in leaps and bounds.

Ushering in her 30th birthday in style, Ade through a birthday bash for her family and friends in the midst of New York Fashion Week. The night was a celebration of Ade's Nigerian heritage as the music and food had that Naija flavour. Aptly called 'Lagos Nights', Vogue has the scoop on one of the most -talked about parties at NYFW.

Vogue writes:

As New York Fashion Week is in full swing, so is party season, and earlier this week, star stylist Ade Samuel celebrated in grand fashion. The invitation read “Lagos Nights,” and the evening delivered. Produced by The Brownie Agency, the night celebrated Samuel’s Nigerian roots, on display through the music from DJ Suav and Angel and Dren along with the design and decor of the party. Guests included some of Samuel’s boldface name friends like Alton Mason, Daniel Caesar, and Justine Skye, all of whom mixed and mingled over CîrocVS and DeLéon cocktails at the Ace Hotel.

But it wouldn’t be a fashionable bash without the right ensemble. Samuel served up two custom high-wattage looks from Los Angeles- based upstart Nichole Lynel, punctuated with Pandora jewels and a Judith Leiber clutch. As for the evening? It went late into the night with even Samuel’s parents boogying down to the electric Afrobeat soundtrack.

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash play

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

(Vogue)

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash play

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

(Vogue)

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash play

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

(Vogue)

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash play

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

(Vogue)

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash play

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

(Vogue)

 

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash play

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

(Vogue)

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash play

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

(Vogue)

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash play

Vogue features stylist Ade Samuel's 'Lagos Nights' birthday bash

(Vogue)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
2 Rest in Peace Fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez loses her battle with...bullet
3 AFWN2018 Tobi Bakre, Uti Nwachukwu, Pasuma Wonder, Mercy Aigbe walk...bullet

Related Articles

Ade Samuel Stylist speaks on racial disparity in the fashion industry and navigating Nigeria's creative space
Ade Samuel Nigerian stylist dressed Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan for the MET Gala
Ade Samuel Celebrity stylist lands ESSENCE magazine cover story with Black Panther cast
Veronica Odeka, Jane Michael Ekanem 8 hot Nigerian stylists with their own brands
Thelma Okoro Celebrity stylist says Nigerian beauty industry has great potentials
Big Sean, Jhene Aiko Rapper and singer snuggle up on cover of Flaunt magazine
Idris Elba Actor strips for Essence Magazine cover feature
Celebrity Style Temi Otedola in Vetements
Working in Fashion 5 ways to kick-start your styling career
International Women's Day 5 women that are revolutionising the fashion industry

Fashion

Lala Akindoju's white gown was wedding dress goals
Mai Atafo Lala Akindoju's white gown was wedding dress goals
Get your front row seat to the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 show
Milan Fashion Week Get your front row seat to the Moschino Spring/Summer 19 show
Campbell Olajide Ajiye (SR) Designer’s Amsmb Apparel set to launch in New York, Lagos store
Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino Ciroc campaign
Starboy to the World Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino Ciroc campaign
X
Advertisement