Models Halima Aden, Ikram Abdi Omar, and Amina Adan make fashion history, starring in the first ever group hijabi cover for Vogue.

The three models feature in the magazine to highlight the power of choice and to challenge the notions of what modesty means in this day and age.

The three models were shot by Txema Yeste and styled by Vogue Arabia fashion director Katie Trotter, with the onus being on a woman's right to choose and the tagline “your body, your rules.”

The cover marks the first for Omar and Adan for Vogue Arabia, and the second for Aden, who says, “I think it’s important to remember that wearing a hijab is a woman’s personal choice. It doesn’t make her any better or worse than another Muslim woman. To me, it symbolizes modesty and gives me a sense of power.”

Speaking about her experiences as a young Muslim woman and the discrimination she's faced, Amina Adan says, “Most people are afraid to ask questions and have a conversation about it, even if they are genuinely curious. All they know about Muslim people stems from the news or videos on the internet about women not having the same rights as men.”

Omar notes that things have improves vastly and admits that seeing stylists make more of an effort to be inclusive of her choice of dressing gives her hope for a more diverse future in the fashion industry. “In the past, I would have had to bring extra headscarves with me just in case, but stylists mostly bring some for me now. They find it fascinating and get creative, which warms my heart because they see the beauty of the hijab every time a new look is created.”

Credits

Editor-in-Chief: Manuel Arnaut

Photography: Txema Yeste

Models: Halima Aden at IMG, Ikram Abdi Omar at Premier Model Management, Amina Adan at Unique Models

Style: Katie Trotter

Makeup: Karim Raham