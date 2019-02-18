Viral stars 'The Kupe Boys' are transformed for Glam Africa magazine

Glam Africa Magazine bring this ladies something special during the month of love with exclusive footage from their shoot with the Kupe Boys!

In the latest edition ‘Think Smart’, Glam Africa met with the 4 heart throbs to talk about their new found fame and how life has been for them since they blew up on social media. In this issue the whole crew, Teddy, Yoyo, Jimmy and Habi tell all from love lives to pet peeves.

These four close friends from France had the whole internet going Kupe crazy after they created an Instagram video of them dancing to popular Afrobeats song ‘Kupe’ created by artist A-Star with their Kupe Challenge video. This viral video has crossed from Instagram to Twitter, landed on Snapchat and even on Facebook.

They travelled to the UK; so it was only right that Glam Africa sat down with them to figure out who are the Kupe boys and why are they so popular.

Glam Africa spoke to the boys who shared whose idea it was to take part in the dance challenge and how it all started. Glam Africa also found out what the French hunks get up to when they’re not dancing on instagram.

Credits

Stylist: @ihunamata

Groomer: @tray_grabs

Photographer: @arrondunworth

Kupe Boys: @habituetoi @teddy.ovo@jimseuh @yo4real .