It was slated as one of the most highly anticipated events of the year loved by polo enthusiasts and champagne lovers alike. The annual event attracted local and international polo fans to witness a world-class tournament where professional players from across Nigeria and around the world competed for the trophy.

The renowned International Polo Tournament was in partnership with luxury champagne Veuve Clicquot and one thing that stood out at the chic event were the stylish guests.

The theme for the day was 'audaciously colourful' and guests followd the rules to the T, most coming in their Sunday best determined to impress and see and be seen.

Here's a lowdown of our favourite looks!