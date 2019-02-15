World leading business school Harvard; whose student club “Africa Business Club: is set to host its 21st Annual Africa Business Conference on February 15th & 16th 2019 with veteran Nigerian designer Mai Atafo set to speak.

This year the theme “Africa Forward: Forging New Alliances for the Future” recognises the call for increased intra-regional trade, direct investment, and collaborative innovation from thought leaders in African business, Macroeconomics and politics.

As in the past, the conference will bring together over 1,000 people from the African continent and the diaspora to explore this theme through inspirational keynote sessions and interactive panel discussions.

The attendees will have an opportunity to expand the professional network by connecting with current and future African business leaders with an opportunity to meet Africa-based companies seeking career opportunities on the continent.

This year will see Mai Atafo join the conference as a panelist and speaker.

Mai Atafo is one of Africa’s leading bespoke tailor, fashion designer and founder of eponymous fashion house MAI ATAFO. In the last decade, Mai Atafo has expanded his brand spanning international recognition by delivering clean tailored garments, celebrated for his suits and bridal gowns that meets the quality of style conscious consumers.

Mai is the head Creative Director of Mai Atafo, Mai overseas the brand’s direction, design, branding and communication direction for MAI ATAFO. He is recognised by numerous publications (local and international) and has received several awards by the African fashion industry for the creative executions of his label and his contribution to fashion in Africa.

Mai Atafo is one of Africa’s creative business exports and this will allow the Africa Business Club students in-depth insight on building a successful business in Africa’s growing business landscape.