The innovative London based brand headed by Emeka Collins popularly known as Emmy has launched its new showroom in Lagos.

The exquisitely decorated showroom was officially launched on the 16th of December with a champagne-fuelled party which attracted authentic fashion aficionados. The showroom is situated at 9 Alhaji Kanike Street, Off Awolowo Rd Ikoyi and can also be accessed via Ademola Street, Ikoyi.

According to the Creative Director, Emmy .“Our clients have constantly communicated to us the fact that the void we left is still yearning to be closed but to no avail. If I could take a penny for each time I have listened to such sentiments, I will probably have retired a billionaire by now.

On a serious note, we are a very unique brand regardless of wherever we are located, be it London, Paris, Milan, Lagos etc and our clients revere that uniqueness and quality that we bring to the table.

I deeply believe that there could never have been a better and more exciting time to launch this showroom in Lagos than now because a huge part of Nigerian men have totally and categorically repudiated the previously but erroneously accepted myth that men should/must always be decked up in grey, black, navy, stripe garments.

Men are now more than eager to explore and I find that utterly inspiring. These are indeed exciting times for mens style”.