In its first edition, veteran actor - Fred Amata models a collection which is tailored towards his career as a veteran actor, director, mentor, and public figure.
The collection features a range of classical pieces, with an unusual play of colours in a matured story telling style . His fashion ethics depicts how an achieved man should be seen in the true sense of style his and personality.
Veteran actor, Fred Amata, features in the ''Possible Conversations'' campaign by Vanskere
Credits:
Model: Fred Amata
Photography: Barret Akpokobayen
Styling and Direction: Evans Akere
PR: Morsi PR