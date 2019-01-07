Veteran actor, Fred Amata, features in the ''Possible Conversations'' campaign by Vanskere

In its first edition, veteran actor - Fred Amata models a collection which is tailored towards his career as a veteran actor, director, mentor, and public figure.

The collection features a range of classical pieces, with an unusual play of colours in a matured story telling style . His fashion ethics depicts how an achieved man should be seen in the true sense of style his and personality.

Credits:

Model: Fred Amata

Photography: Barret Akpokobayen

Styling and Direction: Evans Akere

PR: Morsi PR