Veronica’s impeccable work precedes her, as she has dressed some of the most high-powered women in Nigeria including Ebonylife Owner and style icon, Mo Abudu, Genevieve Nnaji, and Tiwa Savage to name but a few.

Veronica, whose styling outfit is called VaneStyle, is one of the greatest supporters of the luxury African clothing movement often styling her clients in some of Nigeria’s design talents.

Speaking to Leadership about why styling is her passion, Veronica says, ‘’Styling is something that gives me life. It is what I truly enjoy. Looking at the way the collections are made, how to pair the pieces together, how to make people feel beautiful and actually look immaculate as well. In a nutshell, styling is my passion.’’

Veronica Odeka is one of those stylists that pays it forward, always engaging with her followers and giving valuable styling advice. She often shares her favourite collections, styling combinations and puts people onto new and exciting designers.

Taking on the nickname 'style mom', Veronica is knows how to pull together an outfit Whether she's pulling clothes for clients, presenting her morning show on Arise TV or even heading to her children’s school before making for drinks with the girls, Veronica never misses a style step.

In Nigeria, with the mounting pressures of daily life, one can be forgiven for sacrificing style for comfort but Veronica still impressively combines the two and does say by uplifting and supporting Nigerian designers.

From Funke Adepoju to Odio Mimonet, Veronica knows how to choose high-end, unique designers with pieces that make a statement. Successfully mixing avant-garde pieces with elevated basics, Veronica’s aesthetic is high-end yet approachable and certainly, for many young fashion lovers, aspirational.

A vocal advocate of the ‘Wear Nigerian’ movement, Veronica Odeka effortlessly mixes style and function as she juggles a family and builds a fashion empire.

A woman after our own heart.