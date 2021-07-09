Venita Akpofure, Nuella Njubigbo, Mike Godson model for Grace-Charis Bassey's new collection

Grace’s co-stars from the reality show, 'Hollywood Queens', Venita Akpofure, Nuella Njubigbo, Mimi Orijiekwe and some of her friends walked the runway to model her designs.

The new collection was launched on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Actors and close friends of Grace like Mike Godson also walked the runaway.

The fashion show has two segments. The first segment was for evening gowns and, the second featured African prints. The collection is for both men and women.

The evening gowns are quite formal. They are most likely for dinning parties, red carpet events, and weddings. The African prints were more relaxed and casual.