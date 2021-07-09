RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Venita Akpofure, Nuella Njubigbo, Mike Godson model for Grace-Charis Bassey's new collection

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Grace Charis Bassey formerly known as Belinda Effah recently launched a new collection and her friends and co-stars were the models.

Grace Charis Bassey {instagram/belindaeffah}
Grace Charis Bassey {instagram/belindaeffah}

Nollywood actress Grace Charis Bassey launched her latest collection - Akamba (Triple G) collection.

Grace’s co-stars from the reality show, 'Hollywood Queens', Venita Akpofure, Nuella Njubigbo, Mimi Orijiekwe and some of her friends walked the runway to model her designs.

Grace Charis with her friends and co-stars
Grace Charis with her friends and co-stars Pulse Nigeria

The new collection was launched on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Venita Akpofure modelling the designs
Venita Akpofure modelling the designs Pulse Nigeria
Venita and Nuella strutting the runway
Venita and Nuella strutting the runway Pulse Nigeria

Actors and close friends of Grace like Mike Godson also walked the runaway.

Mike Godson modelling the Akambe G outfits
Mike Godson modelling the Akambe G outfits Pulse Nigeria
Venita Akpofure
Venita Akpofure Pulse Nigeria

The fashion show has two segments. The first segment was for evening gowns and, the second featured African prints. The collection is for both men and women.

The evening gowns are quite formal. They are most likely for dinning parties, red carpet events, and weddings. The African prints were more relaxed and casual.

The male kaftans were creative. Some were casual and others were for more important engagements.

