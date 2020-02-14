Reality TV star never shies away from pulling off amazing outfits, from red carpets to other events.

She decided to set the whole 'gram on fire as she serves all sexy and confident vibes in her new photos.

Diane rocks a red outfit that's adorned with fringe, sequin, and lace. The upper part of the dress showed off her beautiful cleavage as she leaves the side of the dress bare.

The bell sleeves brought fringe back to life and we can't get over the look. Making the lower part sparkle in sequin is all that look needed to be called classy.

We have our eyes on the golden stilettos she rocked alongside the dress. Her makeup was a combination of bold and subtle, which is all shades of beauty.

Diane got us stuck on the 'gram with this look and we can't get enough of it.