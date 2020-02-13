Valentine's day is just some hours away and you haven't figured out what to wear, pink outfits are worth considering.

Stepping out in an amazing outfit on Valentine's day can be confusing especially when you're late on searching for the best styles to rock. One colour we know you can't go wrong with on February 14 is pink.

The colour, pink is the representation of femininity, romance and charm. Since Valentine's day is almost here, you're going to find this colour almost everywhere.

Get yourself in the mood by rocking this hue on your date or hang out with your friends. We know Toke Makinwa is known to be one of the fashion plugs we have and she's giving us Valentine's day style inspiration.

She shows how to rock pink on Valentine's day like a fashion pro.

1. We're so in love with the way she matched pink jeggings and the mini purse. Toke went ahead to switch up the look with a transparent top that accentuates her upper body.

The statement belt added more spice and class to the look. This is a street style that would make you ooze class.

2. The sass that a shirt dress gives you is indescribable. Toke rocked the dress with a mini bag. It's a simple yet classy look.

The ruffles and belt at the waist defined her waist and made the dress fit perfectly. The ponytail hairstyle exposed the neckline of the dress, which is quite thoughtful.

3. You can go with this pink ensemble. She showed off her flawless skin and flat belly with a crop top and a high waist trouser.

Toke switched up the voltage with pink sunglasses and a mini purse that looked completely stylish. This pink ensemble will get you more than enough attention on Valentine's day.