Twitter users discuss fashion items liked solely due to peer pressure
Did you wear any of these items due to peer pressure.
Another Twitter user said he was certain that boyfriends had logged on to their burner to gets some things off their minds about their girlfriends.
A lot of fashion items were slandered, and I have curated a list and some tweets
Here are some of what people complained about.
- Bottega slippers
- Yeezy sneakers and slide
- Claw like fingernails
- Jacquemus tiny bags
- Balenciaga boots
- JW Anderson slippers
- Artificial eyelashes
- Ripped jeans
- Bulky sneakers
At the end of the trend it became obvious to me that there is a distinction between what celebrities and influencers wear and what the ordinary people wear.
Seeing a particular piece of item on a celebrity repeatedly doesn't mean that people particularly love it or would want to wear it.
