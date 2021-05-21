RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Twitter users discuss fashion items liked solely due to peer pressure

Did you wear any of these items due to peer pressure.

Bottega slippers took the most hit on twitter {pinterest}
Bottega slippers took the most hit on twitter

A Twitter user put up a tweet that asked what fashion items have been popular solely because of peer pressure and many people on twitter had a lot to get off their minds.

Another Twitter user said he was certain that boyfriends had logged on to their burner to gets some things off their minds about their girlfriends.

A lot of fashion items were slandered, and I have curated a list and some tweets

Here are some of what people complained about.

  • Bottega slippers
  • Yeezy sneakers and slide
  • Claw like fingernails
  • Jacquemus tiny bags
  • Balenciaga boots
  • JW Anderson slippers
  • Artificial eyelashes
  • Ripped jeans 
  • Bulky sneakers

At the end of the trend it became obvious to me that there is a distinction between what celebrities and influencers wear and what the ordinary people wear.

Seeing a particular piece of item on a celebrity repeatedly doesn't mean that people particularly love it or would want to wear it.

