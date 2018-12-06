news

Luxury lingerie brand, Trouvai Lingerie, launches their charming Christmas collection”I am #morethanyousee‘‘.

Trouvai Lingerie launched in April 2017 to empower women to feel comfortable, sexy and confident in their everyday lives by designing and curating lingerie that fit perfectly and looks great.

Since their launch they have bridged a gap and helped many women find underwear that supports them and makes them feel empowered.

According to the statement following the release:

Hidden within every woman are stories, imperfections, treasures, strengths, dreams which are unseen. The brand is celebrating women this season and calling on women to share their stories and see the beauty within them. Our holiday campaign brought together 5 beautiful and amazing women to share their stories and let everyone know they are truly #morethanyousee. The holiday collection includes pajamas sets, robes, bodysuits, bralettes, harness and many more; the perfect gifts to spoil your loved one, sister, mom, and best girls this season.

Credits



Brand: @trouvai.lingerie

Muses: @ifedurosinmietti @oliveemodi @smartmoneyarese @bseasonss @sohmmie

Photographer: @eleanorgoodeyphotography

Xmas Tree and Decor: @bseasonss

Makeup: @switchcosmetics

Hair: @ceezysstyling

Videography: @danielanyiamfilms