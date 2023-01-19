ADVERTISEMENT
Trending color: 5 gorgeous women in black

Temi Iwalaiye

This year alone, we have seen so many women in gorgeous black we just have to give it up for the slaying color.

Black seems to be trending
Black seems to be trending {Instagram}

From the dawn of time, white and black have always fought a war of supremacy, and it might seem as though black is winning right now.

Jenna looked every inch like the goth princess we know her to be in this Saint Laurent hooded gown.

You don’t have to go mini to look fab. For her birthday dinner, Lori wore an Attico midi gown with an opening in fruit.

Dimma looks great in this aso-ebi version of a black gown, especially love the beading.

Can Justine look any less gorgeous in black? No, she can’t. She adds a fun twist to the outfit.

Kim proves that you can have a party outfit in all black too. Love the leather pants and cotton shirts.

