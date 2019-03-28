The French fashion label, run by Simon Porte, has a legion of loyal fans, uber-stylish women who follow the Jacquemus aesthetic to a T. From Jeanne Damas to Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe and Kalaha Barfield, Jacquemus and his fans get those trends going and once they're off, there's no stopping them.

The latest style offering that's looking like the main spring trend are sculptural heels. They first appeared during the designers AW17 collection when he debuted his iconic mismatched square and circular heels. The shoes found their way onto the feet of every fashion girl in the know and amassed quite the cult following.

From there, Jacquemus let his creative juices run wild, creating some of the most out the box shoes with the most unusual. As expected, high street brands such as Zara, Topshop and Aldo have followed suit, creating affordable versions of these masterpieces. Now the masses can get their hands on a sculptural heels and rock the breakout Spring trend.

Check out some our sculptural faves!