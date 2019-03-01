Toyin Lawani is transformed into the ethereal 'Orisa' for the cover of Taylor Live Magazine’s latest issue

In a quick chat with TL magazine, Toyin Lawani opens up on her journey as the biggest fashion and style brand in Nigeria and Africa.

Toyin Lawani is the undisputed queen of Nigerian fashion and the flamboyant designer's latest editorial is something to behold.

Clad in ornate gold, Toyin Lawani, popularly know as Tiannah Styling, channels an Orisa, a Yoruba deity.

Her Career

As a student of the University of Lagos, she also enrolled at the Opral Benson training institute, a decision that helped pin point her lifelong career path. Toyin is graduate of English Language from the University of lagos.

At the age of 16, her business career kicked off; and it began with the trading of clothes, shoes, bags, hair attachments to her fellow mates in the University. She sold her items and wares in a boutique, located in Hall 36- of her university accommodation, but within months, the boutique expanded to include a supermarket and a hair braiding salon.

A year later, a Spa was opened along Akoka Road, in Yaba, a suburb of Lagos, and the clientele flocked towards the extraordinary seventeen-year old entrepreneur who eventually went on to study in Los Angeles School of Fashion for a Diploma Course, Exodus Hair School in india and Johnyim Fashion and Beauty Institute in Korea.

Toyin’s mum played a huge role in shaping her daughter’s pathway; from the age of 17 to her mid 20s, she introduced Toyin to a number of dealers in fabric and hair products all across the middle east and Central Asia where she mastered the art of hair processing, colouring, hair treatment, and wefting.

Tiannah's Empire

Many years of hard work and perseverance has earned Toyin Lawani, a business empire-Tiannahs place empire, which consists of over 25 divisions:

Tiannah Spa (Spa Treatments), Tiannah’s Dance Studio(choreography), Tiannnahstyling Music Video (Shoots, Directs and Styles Videos), Glow by Tiannah (Cream and Consultation), Tiannah’s Hair Goddess, Barbing Saloon, Nail Studio, Tiannahstyling (Style Outfits), Elegante Boutique, Tiannahstyling Fashion Academy, Elegante by Tiannahstyling, Elegante Kids, Tiannah’s Beauty School, Tiannah’s Video Production, Elegante Men, Amala Dot.Com 1, Tiannah’s Travels and Tour, Tiannah’s Make up Studio, Tiannahs Photography, Tattoo Parlour, Tiannah’s Fabric Room, Tiannah’s Photo Studio, Tiannahs Home & Furniture Company and more.

Furthermore her humanitarian side is seeing Toyin Lawani manage a Charity Organisation called I Rep For Hope, two of the beneficiaries (living with impairments) of the said charity are Mercilin (trained in the skill of Hair Making) and Gladys (trained in the skill of Tailoring). Gladys has sewn some of the most creative outfits for celebrities.

