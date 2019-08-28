Top Nigerian celebrity maternity styles

Not even being pregnant. If you’re looking to serve some real slay in your maternity outfits, you might be able to borrow a leaf from Nigerian celebrities. Whether it’s street style, red carpet or a night on the town, there’s something you’ll like. Allow us serve you some maternity style inspiration with these best celebrity maternity styles.

Check Out These Best Celebrity Maternity Styles

The Little Black dress (LBD)

Pregnant or not, the little black number is always a hit. It’s an essential item in every woman’s winning closet, even while pregnant. Whether you’re going for a glittery look like Annie Idibia, or you’re blazing it up like Damilola, you’ll still look smashing. If you’re curvy, go with Uche Jombo’s glowy mono-sleeve dress. Heels or flats, your LBD is a winner.

Pristine In White

This photo of style influencer Chicama is stunning on so many levels. And Linda Ikeji looks like an angel who is temporarily visiting earth. If there was ever any such thing as a pregnant mermaid, this photo of Liz John Black gives you an idea. An all white ensemble was the go-to outfit for maternity shoots back in the day. And it’s easy to see why. There will always be something pure and angelic about white. It leaves everyone breathless, and portrays the mommy in a most beautiful innocent light. Plus, it’s versatile. You can go all white or spruce things up with colours. We promise you’ll kill it either way.

She’s the picture of celestial deliciousness in this all white ensemble.

Hey there, Ariel in the garden.

This dress does everything to camouflage the baby bump and give her room to be free and comfortable at the same time.

This white kaftan with gold stripes on Yomi is everything!

In With The Colour Splash

Bold hues are definitely on our yay list. We invite you to make a grand entrance into any event and be the subject of turning heads and roving eyes. A bold coloured outfit will flatter your bump and accentuate your glowing skin. Simi Esiri, Adaora Ukoh and Tiwa look positively divine in their dresses, and our hearts are leaping. See this as your invitation to go and glow in bold colours. Your confidence will enjoy a major boost and you’ll feel happier for it.

Prints

What’s better than a stylish mommy in a dress? A stylish mommy in a print dress! Toyin Lawani is the true poster girl for a preggy-slayer in this houndstooth number! Prints are attention magnets! Turn heads and kickstart conversations after you’ve dazzled in fun prints. You already are a beautiful flower in bloom, so feel free to have fun with patterns like Adaeze Yobo and patterned prints like Omawunmi.

Accessories

There’s nothing like a belt to give life to your maternity outfit. If you’re inclined to hide your bump, a kimono or a jacket will do the trick nicely. Take a cue from Chicama and TT Daniel.

Ankara outfits

Nigerian fashion is incomplete without ankara. Whether full on glam or casual, ankara is a winner.

Source: Fashion Police

