Top 5 tall, dark and handsome men of BBNaija

They are all equally handsome but they have been some chocolate, dark-skinned men who could be crowned the melanin kings.

These are our top 5;

5. Pere

This military nurse was so assertive people began calling him, ‘General’.

He amassed many adoring fans and really why not? Pere is a very handsome man with a gorgeous smile.

4. Neo

Neo from the Lockdown gang is the perfect specimen of how a black man should look. He is tall, well-built, muscular and handsome.

He even looks like the dashing American actor, Morris Chestnut.

3. Leo Da Silva

Leo from the Pepper Dem Gang looks like a total sweetheart.

He has the perfect boyish charm and is equally tall, dark and handsome.

2. Miracle

Miracle has to be at the top position because there is no disagreement that he is a fine man.

He is undisputedly immensely attractive, and virtually no one can contest it.

1. Ebuka

If Ebuka isn’t on this list, perhaps we could stop the list and go home. Ebuka was on the first season of Big Brother Naija in 2006.

At 40 years old, he is still one of the most handsome men to grace BBN and he goes perfectly with our tall, dark and handsome agenda.

Honorary mention

Seyi Awolowo