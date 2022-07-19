Every single man who has stepped on the Big Brother Naija stage has been easy on the eyes.
Top 5 tall, dark and handsome men of BBNaija
Who are our top 5 dark-skinned adonis?
They are all equally handsome but they have been some chocolate, dark-skinned men who could be crowned the melanin kings.
These are our top 5;
5. Pere
This military nurse was so assertive people began calling him, ‘General’.
He amassed many adoring fans and really why not? Pere is a very handsome man with a gorgeous smile.
4. Neo
Neo from the Lockdown gang is the perfect specimen of how a black man should look. He is tall, well-built, muscular and handsome.
He even looks like the dashing American actor, Morris Chestnut.
3. Leo Da Silva
Leo from the Pepper Dem Gang looks like a total sweetheart.
He has the perfect boyish charm and is equally tall, dark and handsome.
2. Miracle
Miracle has to be at the top position because there is no disagreement that he is a fine man.
He is undisputedly immensely attractive, and virtually no one can contest it.
1. Ebuka
If Ebuka isn’t on this list, perhaps we could stop the list and go home. Ebuka was on the first season of Big Brother Naija in 2006.
At 40 years old, he is still one of the most handsome men to grace BBN and he goes perfectly with our tall, dark and handsome agenda.
Honorary mention
Seyi Awolowo
Seyi is not as popular as the other men on this list but he deserves a shout-out because he is a tall, pink-lipped glass of chocolatey goodness.
