Top 5 stylish Nigerian women who host podcasts

Despite some complaints about the number of podcasts, the reality is that many individuals still enjoy listening to them. This may be due to the provoking viewpoints, engrossing discussions or the potential to acquire new knowledge.

Here's our list of fashionable podcast hosts:

1. Mazino Malaka

Mazino’s podcast feels like a warm blanket that offers peace and encouragement for women, especially Christian women. Her Instagram page also has a warm aesthetic, especially her beautiful inspirational captions.

2. Simi Badiru

Simi has a podcast with her co-host, Feyikemi, where they discuss the ins and outs of Nigeria’s music industry. Her Instagram page is curated like a lifestyle influencer or model. As Gen Zs will say, she is always serving looks.

3. Lydia Balogun

One of the most controversial podcasts in Nigeria is the Rants, Bants and Confessions (RBC) podcast. Lydia is a former beauty queen, so it’s no surprise that she is extremely gorgeous. However, her takes usually land her in trouble. She recently called out her studio for editing the clips wrongly. She had her own podcast, 'As If' before the RBC podcast.

4. Jola Ayeye

Jola is the ½ of the 'I Said What I Said' podcast, the podcast is quirky and fun and so is Jola’s style. She wears what’s most comfortable and is often spotted without makeup.

5. Toolz