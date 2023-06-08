The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Top 5 stylish Nigerian women who host podcasts

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five fashionable queens of Nigerian podcast.

Mazino, Jola and Simi all have podcasts [Instagram]
Mazino, Jola and Simi all have podcasts [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Despite some complaints about the number of podcasts, the reality is that many individuals still enjoy listening to them. This may be due to the provoking viewpoints, engrossing discussions or the potential to acquire new knowledge.

Here's our list of fashionable podcast hosts:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mazino’s podcast feels like a warm blanket that offers peace and encouragement for women, especially Christian women. Her Instagram page also has a warm aesthetic, especially her beautiful inspirational captions.

Simi has a podcast with her co-host, Feyikemi, where they discuss the ins and outs of Nigeria’s music industry. Her Instagram page is curated like a lifestyle influencer or model. As Gen Zs will say, she is always serving looks.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most controversial podcasts in Nigeria is the Rants, Bants and Confessions (RBC) podcast. Lydia is a former beauty queen, so it’s no surprise that she is extremely gorgeous. However, her takes usually land her in trouble. She recently called out her studio for editing the clips wrongly. She had her own podcast, 'As If' before the RBC podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jola is the ½ of the 'I Said What I Said' podcast, the podcast is quirky and fun and so is Jola’s style. She wears what’s most comfortable and is often spotted without makeup.

Toolz had a podcast long before podcasting became mainstream. The off-air show is Toolz's podcast, which she co-hosts with Gbemi. They interview quite a number of celebrities. Toolz is certainly fashionable and knows how to dress her curvaceous body, she even has a clothing line.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 stylish Nigerian women who host podcasts

Top 5 stylish Nigerian women who host podcasts

How's the air quality in African cities? Plus, 5 cities in the world with the worst air quality

How's the air quality in African cities? Plus, 5 cities in the world with the worst air quality

Unveiling Glamcityz: Nigeria's fashion destination redefining style with authentic flair

Unveiling Glamcityz: Nigeria's fashion destination redefining style with authentic flair

The smelly side of using a public gym - and what to do about it

The smelly side of using a public gym - and what to do about it

What you should know about the Museum of failure

What you should know about the Museum of failure

Masturbation may increase a male primate's chances of impregnating a female - Study

Masturbation may increase a male primate's chances of impregnating a female - Study

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

5 ways to protect your hair from heat damage

7 herbs that reduce stress and anxiety

7 herbs that reduce stress and anxiety

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

The Biggest Football Event of the Year: Heineken's epic UCL final lands in Lagos

The Biggest Football Event of the Year: Heineken's epic UCL final lands in Lagos

The best meals to eat at every age

The best meals to eat at every age

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Phyna

Burna Boy channels Tracee Ellis Ross [Instagram]

Burna Boy wears gender-neutral outfit, twins with Tracee Ellis Ross at his record-breaking concert

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Who wore it best, Tiwa (L) or Chloe (R)? {Instagram}

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Chloe Bailey take on the full denim trend