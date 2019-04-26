When it comes to style, one thing that sets Toni Tones apart is she marches to the beat of her own drum, choosing not to follow trends, instead choosing pieces that flatter her personality and figure. Known For her chic and timeless style, the acclaimed actress rarely puts a style foot wrong.

She looks absolutely stunning in this red hot Jewel by Jemila outfit which features off the shoulder straps, white stripe details and a sexy slit. We love this spin on classic old Hollywood glam.

The dress comes from emerging womenswear designer Jewel by Jemila's 'Elegant-Serenity' collection which brilliantly illustrates and interprets the side of the strong, emerging woman in these highly competitive and daring times.

The collection incorporates dark colours gracefully, which seamlessly define the boldness and sultriness perfect for every confident woman who is discovering herself, has discovered herself and has already reached her prime.

Elegantly accentuating her mild but strong curves, this beautiful collection finely gives details to designs that makes strong fashion statements but in the mildest and graceful way of the real woman.

The dress is perfect for a media powerhouse like Toni Tones who is nothing if not graceful and strong. Great style choice!