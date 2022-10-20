RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Tolani Baj's birthday photoshoot is quite interesting plus, she is now a DJ!

Temi Iwalaiye

Today is Tolani Baj’s birthday, and she has an important announcement.

Tolani Baj posted these pictures for her birthday [Instagram]
Tolani Baj posted these pictures for her birthday [Instagram]

Former Season 5 Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tolani Baj posted interesting pictures to celebrate her birthday.

Tolani Baj let the world know that today is her birthday, but she’s spotting a new look. Her hair is cut low and dyed bleached blonde.

The background of the picture looks like tin foil, we wonder if she is channelling early 90s hip-hop. She also wore a silver/metallic crop top and trousers, shades and silver headphones.

The headphones are not for show though, Tolani Baj announced on her Instagram and Twitter that she is now a DJ and posted a video of herself behind a DJ booth.

That’s prolific of her and we have to wonder, what can’t Tolani Baj do?

