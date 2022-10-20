Former Season 5 Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tolani Baj posted interesting pictures to celebrate her birthday.
Tolani Baj's birthday photoshoot is quite interesting plus, she is now a DJ!
Today is Tolani Baj’s birthday, and she has an important announcement.
Tolani Baj let the world know that today is her birthday, but she’s spotting a new look. Her hair is cut low and dyed bleached blonde.
The background of the picture looks like tin foil, we wonder if she is channelling early 90s hip-hop. She also wore a silver/metallic crop top and trousers, shades and silver headphones.
The headphones are not for show though, Tolani Baj announced on her Instagram and Twitter that she is now a DJ and posted a video of herself behind a DJ booth.
That’s prolific of her and we have to wonder, what can’t Tolani Baj do?
