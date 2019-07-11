Harvella is a styling outfit and retailer which gives women the opportunity to dress just like style icon Toke. Everyone knows a stylist's work is never done and in particular, a celebrity stylist doesn’t just style their clients when there is a red carpet event or some huge social function. They also attend to the wardrobe needs of their celebrity clients even when they are off-duty.

Harvella is responsible for elevating Toke's style and taking her from a glam OAP to a certified fashionista, expertly mixing affordable and luxury pieces.

In her latest style video, Tobenna shows us how to expertly style polka dots for a fun. flirty look.

Polka Dots

Polka dot prints come in different styles and shapes and always looks fab, whether paired with jeans or skinny fitted trousers. Let your wild side out this summer and break the mold with some polka dot print looks. Whether you’re ready to go head-to-toe polka dot or prefer only the trouser or top to be polka dot.

To nail a key summer style opt for a bold coloured pair of trousers to match the polka dot top and a pair of short strappy heels.

Watch the styling video below!