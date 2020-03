The Nigerian on-air personality looked elegant to the event in a thigh-high blue custom made dress from South African Fashion Designer, Gert-Johan Coetzee with complimenting makeup and fingernails.

The Vlogger and Entrepreneur made her nails match the name of the event which is AMVCA. Each finger represented a letter and it looked so detailed, neat and beautiful.

So if you need a nail art inspiration, you have one already.