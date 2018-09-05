Pulse.ng logo
Toke Makinwa shows us how to rock stylish sequin pants

Toke Makinwa Media star shows us how to rock stylish sequin pants

The stylish media darling shows off her curvy figure in a pair of sequin palazzo pants by popular Nigerian designer, Style Temple.

  • Published:
Toke Makinwa wears unique glittery pants by Style Temple for an event in Abuja play

Toke Makinwa wears unique glittery pants by Style Temple for an event in Abuja

(Instagram/ tokemakinwa)

Media star, Toke Makinwa, shows us how to rock stylish glittery pants as she attends the Play Brunch in Abuja. Toke, looked chic in a pair of purple sequin palazzo pants from Nigerian label, Style Temple.

Rumours are rife about Toke Makinwa's new curves. The rumour mill has gone into overdrive as Toke debuted a significantly curvier and more buxom figure over the last few weeks Whilst nothing has been confirmed or denied, Toke is definitely showing off her curvaceous figure.

Toke strutted through her hotel in Abuja, security in tow, wearing a white slogan t-shirt that read 'Best Dressed Circle' and the high-waisted palazzo pants in purple sequin material. The unique pants were definitely the highlight of the outfit and hung off Toke's frame in a stylishly over-sized manner.

She finished off the look with a pair of colourful, tribal-style Manolo Blahnik mules.

 

 

According to their website, Style Temple describe their brand aesthetics as, 'a combination of classic yet modern fashion and a play on balance between the feminine and edgy. StyleTemple diffusion ready-to-wear line is a mixture of structured wearable pieces with a couture edge, clean geometric cuts and shapes with a standout detail. Easy fitted garments that flatter the woman’s body is our signature style.'

Creative Director, OG Okonkwo, is somewhat of a style icon herself and can be often spotted clad in her own label. The stylish designer is the perfect model for the brand and shows us that Style Temple is one of the most interesting and innovative young fashion brands in the fashion space right now.

