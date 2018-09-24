news

Petite media personnality Toke Makinwa has sent the rumour mill into overdrive with her curvy new figure. Whilst some claim Toke got her body done, others claim she's just eating well. Whichever it is, the media star shows off her dangerous curves as she hosts MBGN.

Toke Makinwa and IK Osakiduwa were announced as the hosts for this year's edition of one of the most popular beauty pageants Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and it was clear from the start that Toke would come dressed to kill and that she did. Toke had 3 outfit changes and we have the lowdown on each one.

Toke's first dress was a revealing green evening gown with mesh inserts from designer Tope FnR. The dress, which was for the most part, see-through, was a floor length green evening dress with sequin accents. Toke paired it with a wavy bob and natural looking makeup making the dress the star of the look. She posed up a storm with co-host IK Osakioduwa as they prepared to hit the stage.

Talking about her look and her co-host, Toke wrote:

How extra I’m trying to be for the whole Week #MBGN2018#LifeAndBodyGoals

With my partner in crime and boo thang@ikosakioduwa working with you was such a blast IK, the entire time we were out here was soooo worth it top. Let’s do this again soon shall we? #Mbgn2018 #Hosts#YinYang

We out!!!

As Toke and IK, power walked across the stage, she did so in her second out fit of the night, a silver sequin number also from Tope FnR. The dress, which clung to her figure, was a an embellished evening gown which had gorgeous feather detailing at the bottom.

Toke also had a hair change. She wore her long, poker straight raven locks in a chic low bun and accessorised with a dazzling pair of diamond earrings and a simple bracelet.

Toke's third and final look of the night was a bright orange evening gown by celebrity favourite FablanebyDerin. The vibrant dress looked stunning on the petite host. Styled by her longtime stylist Harvella Styles, Toke beamed as she stood next to a very dapper looking IK.

Miss Imo, Anita Ukah, has been crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in the 2018 edition of the pageant.

Miss Ukah will be representing Nigeria at the Miss World 2018 scheduled to hold in Sanya, China on December 8, 2018.

The pageant which was organised by the Silverbird group, was hosted by the duo of Toke Makinwa and IK Osakioduwa.

Miss Lagos, Aramide Oluwatobi Lopez, emerged the first runner up while Miss Edo, Danielle Jatto, emerged the second runner up.

ALSO READ: Chioma Stephanie Obiadi emerges Miss Nigeria 2016

Other contestants that got to the top five are Miss Sokoto, Valentina Ogbonaya, who came fourth, Miss Ogun, Tolulope Mary Ayanfalu and Miss Kwara, Damilola Adeshina who came fifth.

MBGN 2015 Unoaku Anyadike represents Nigeria at Miss Universe

The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2015; Unoaku Anyadike is set to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant.