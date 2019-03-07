At this point, Toke Makinwa's style status has been cemented but this outfit just reminded us why she's one of the undefeated when it comes to traditional wear.

Toke broke the internet when she posted enchanting pictures of her wearing a stunning native creation by Zhena Woman.

Toke's stunning dress with lace applique was made by Zhena Woman who create custom- made outfits for the 'Ingenious Woman'.

Toke paired the dress with a stylish purple turban from her favourite, the Turban Tempest.

Of course, Toke's glam was completed by her longtime MUA, Anita Brows. Writing that she is 'never tired of this glam', Anita gave Toke a soft, natural, matte look with a pop of gold on the eyelids for a dash of opulence.