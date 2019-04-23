The serial entrepreneur and media personality showed out for the second night of the 3 day fashion week in a high-fashion style that was quite different from her usual look but worked on the versatile style star.

Toke wore a black dress paired with an over-sized purple jacket which hung nonchalantly off her shoulder. Both the dress and jacket had paint splatter detailing and colourful fringe accents.

She finished off the look with a pair of bright Christian Louboutin beaded sandals and a Bottega Veneta clutch bag. She wore her sleek black hair in a low ponytail and accessorised with a pair of on-trend blinged out hair pins.

Papa Oppong is a multi-disciplinary artist and designer hailing from Ghana. According to his bio, he is 'known for his theatrical shows/ productions and his love and respect for pioneers such as Alexander McQueen and Viktor & Rolf, the young designer seeks to show the world that Africa is a goldmine of talent and opportunity and can be as influential in fashion as the West is.'

Credits

Designer @papaoppong

Styled- @harvella_

Make up – @anitabrows

Hair – @emzerocku

Photography – @tobi.olajolo