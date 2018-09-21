news

Tobi Bakre, Uti Nwachukwu, Pasuma Wonder, Mercy Aigbe walk the runway for AFWN218.

Your favourite celebrities were not left out at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 , they didn't just attend the show, they walked the runway for designers.

Celebrities like Uti Nwachukwu, Bryan Okwara, Melvin Oduah, Caroline Danjuma, Pasuma Wonder, the children of the Oba Elegushi and Tobi Bakre were some of the notable faces on the runway at AFWN2018.