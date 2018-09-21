Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Tobi Bakre, Uti Nwachukwu, Pasuma Wonder, Mercy Aigbe Walk the Runway

AFWN2018 Tobi Bakre, Uti Nwachukwu, Pasuma Wonder, Mercy Aigbe walk the runway

It was a fashion and fun-filled affair as celebrities and models took to the stage for AFWN2018 to show ff the best and brightest of fashion design.

  • Published:
Tobi Bakre wearing Ire Clothing by Kunle Afolayan play

Tobi Bakre wearing Ire Clothing by Kunle Afolayan

(AFWN2018)

Tobi Bakre, Uti Nwachukwu, Pasuma Wonder, Mercy Aigbe walk the runway for AFWN218.

Your favourite celebrities were not left out at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018, they didn't just attend the show, they walked the runway for designers.

Celebrities like Uti Nwachukwu, Bryan Okwara, Melvin Oduah, Caroline Danjuma, Pasuma Wonder, the children of the Oba Elegushi and Tobi Bakre were some of the notable faces on the runway at AFWN2018. 

Mercy Aigbe and Woli Arole walking the runway with Michelle Arowoshola play

Mercy Aigbe and Woli Arole walking the runway with Michelle Arowoshola

(AFWN2018)

Bryan Okwara wearing Erenti play

Bryan Okwara wearing Erenti

(AFWN2018)

Caroline Danjuma play

Caroline Danjuma

(AFWN2018)

Mawuli Gavor wearing Erenti Collection play

Mawuli Gavor wearing Erenti Collection

(AFWN2018)

Melvin Oduah wearing Erenti Collection play

Melvin Oduah wearing Erenti Collection

(AFWN2018)

Pasuma Wonder wearing Local by Michelle play

Pasuma Wonder wearing Local by Michelle

(AFWN2018)

 

Soma wearing Arazu Collection play

Soma wearing Arazu Collection

(AFWN2018)

 

Uti Nwachukwu wearing Erenti Collection play

Uti Nwachukwu wearing Erenti Collection

(AFWN2018)
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

Top 3

1 Kyrzayda Rodriguez This fashion blogger isn't letting stage 4 cancer...bullet
2 Rest in Peace Fashion blogger Kyrzayda Rodriguez loses her battle with...bullet
3 Starboy to the World Wizkid and Cassper Nyovest featured in Moschino...bullet

Related Articles

Kunle's Kembe Kunle Afolayan to debut his new clothing line for the first time on the AFWN runway
AFWN2018 From the UK TO Nigeria; Onyx by Valentina prepares to debut on the runway
AFWN 2018 Africa Fashion Week Nigeria welcomes over 300 models for casting
African Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Tikovah Clothing talks about how art inspired her fashion journey
AFWN2018 Creative director of Del Africa Fashion House talks inspiration and their unique aesthetic
AWFN2018 Habeebat is injecting style and elegance into modest womenswear
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Zimbabwean label Claire Albert discusses designing to empower women
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2018 Designer Talansi to showcase 'Identity' collection at AFWN2018
AFWN2018 Africa Fashion Week Nigeria introduces Business of Fashion Round-table event

Fashion

Campbell Olajide Ajiye (SR) Designer’s Amsmb Apparel set to launch in New York, Lagos store
Duro Olowu's SS19 collection may just be one of his best yet
Fashion Icon Duro Olowu's SS19 collection may just be one of his best yet
Omoyemi Akerele's eclectic aesthetic is the essence of African style
Style Profile Omoyemi Akerele's eclectic aesthetic is the essence of African style
Fashion pioneer Omoyemi Akerele is a finalist for Tommy Hilfiger Social Innovation Challenge
Omoyemi Akerele Fashion pioneer a finalist for Tommy Hilfiger Social Innovation Challenge
X
Advertisement