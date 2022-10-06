RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Tiwa Savage stuns on the cover of Schick Magazine

Temi Iwalaiye

Tiwa is this month’s cover girl for Schick.

Tiwa Savage on the cover on Schick [Instagram]
Tiwa Savage on the cover on Schick [Instagram]

Tiwa Savage looks gorgeous as usual on the cover of the magazine, covered in feathers and wearing her signature red lipstick from her line with Mac Cosmetics.

Read Also

Speaking on the lipstick, “The red shade I created is expressive, powerful, courageous, strong, classy and sexy - all the things that we as African women are and more!”

“African women are the most beautiful, talented women in the world to me, so I hope that this collaboration opens more doors for us in the beauty world.”

This issue is tagged the fashion issue, and we can see why Tiwa Savage wears denim on denim in the most iconic way possible.

Then she wore an off-shoulder gown with a nice side slit but those snake boots are gorgeous.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tiwa Savage stuns on the cover of Schick Magazine

Tiwa Savage stuns on the cover of Schick Magazine

5 teas to help you fall asleep and sleep better at night

5 teas to help you fall asleep and sleep better at night

Why women need to masturbate more

Why women need to masturbate more

7 things every husband must do for his pregnant wife

7 things every husband must do for his pregnant wife

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

Here’s why you shouldn’t drink water immediately after eating

How Fashion Week in Nigeria can get to the level of Paris Fashion Week

How Fashion Week in Nigeria can get to the level of Paris Fashion Week

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Retirement Benefits: 5 reasons people still have sex with their exes

Retirement Benefits: 5 reasons people still have sex with their exes

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The housemates showed up in style [Instagram]

Best-dressed housemates at the last aso-ebi themed BBNaija Saturday night party

Nigerian celebrities posted these pictures on Instagram

More pictures of Nigerian celebrities in their Independence Day outfits

The best post show looks so far [Instagram]

5 best post-show outfits from recent Big Brother Naija housemates

Bella's finale outfit [Instagram]

Let's take a minute to appreciate Bella Okagbue's finale outfit