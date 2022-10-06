Tiwa Savage looks gorgeous as usual on the cover of the magazine, covered in feathers and wearing her signature red lipstick from her line with Mac Cosmetics.
Tiwa Savage stuns on the cover of Schick Magazine
Tiwa is this month’s cover girl for Schick.
Speaking on the lipstick, “The red shade I created is expressive, powerful, courageous, strong, classy and sexy - all the things that we as African women are and more!”
“African women are the most beautiful, talented women in the world to me, so I hope that this collaboration opens more doors for us in the beauty world.”
This issue is tagged the fashion issue, and we can see why Tiwa Savage wears denim on denim in the most iconic way possible.
Then she wore an off-shoulder gown with a nice side slit but those snake boots are gorgeous.
