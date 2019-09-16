Tiwa's runway debut was covered by none other than Vogue who had nothing but brilliant things to say about the stunning afrobeats star. They wrote, "Tiwa Savage is no stranger to holding court on stage, but a catwalk? That's a different story. Last night in London, the Nigerian-British musician was part of a star-sprinkled cast taking to the runway in support of Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief initiative."

The show was created to raise funds for various environmental and humanitarian causes that are close to Naomi's heart. After the event, Tiwa spoke to British Vogue about her experience walking the runway for the first time and why she chose to do it. She spoke about her love for Naomi Campbell and how the opportunity was one she could not turn down. "Naomi's been at the forefront of pushing Afrobeats and the continent to the world. She is super sweet, and to allow me to be a part of this is just incredible."

Tiwa, who grew up in London, admitted that she was a longtime fan of the supermodel, "I still look up to her. I catch myself just staring at her and wondering how her skin glows like that." As well as Naomi's flawless good looks, Tiwa also spoke about the supermodel's impressive work ethic. "Naomi is a perfectionist, she knows what she wants and she gets it done. I admire that about her, she just works so, so hard... and she is so down to earth."

In an Instagram post, she thanked Naomi for the platform, saying, “Walking for a cause #FashionForRelief2019 thank you to the Queen @naomi for having me” – she emphasized her high regard for the supermodel in the vogue feature “Naomi is the only person I would do it for. You prepare for so many hours and then in a few seconds, it’s done. It is definitely a different experience from singing. It was very quick, and it’s not as easy as it looks. I just found out.