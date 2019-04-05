When it comes to pushing the boundaries of style in Nigeria, no female celebrity is doing as much as Tiwa Savage. Tiwa Savage and her team always manage to constantly one-up the look before and have grown Tiwa into one of the most stylish women in the country. No doubt, her stunning figure and youthful looks help but overall, Tiwa has proven that her style is consistent, cohesive whilst still remaining fashion-forward. She never allows fans to get complacent and is always striving to top the look before. Be it changing her hair style or trying out new designers, Tiwa is always on point.

Tiwa Savage was featured in Vogue last year ahead of her sold-out London concert where she discussed her personal and stage style and why the most important thing is to be constantly evolving. Vogue writes:

Her evolution – “you have to move with the times and ensure you’re continuously growing as an artist, as a woman, as a follower of style” – is, in part, helped by her entourage of stylists. She has several in different countries and for different clothing categories. One for stage costumes, one for trainers, one for street-wear, one for press looks. She can’t count them, but she will admit to travelling with at least 10 suitcases. Looking Savage comes with baggage.

1. Balenciaga Drip

Tiwa Savage showed off her sensational figure in this animal print Balenciaga outfit complete with monogram shoes. She complimented it perfectly with a sleek long bob and subtle makeup which allowed her natural beauty to shine through.

2. Sporty Chic in Lapp the Brand

Tiwa stopped traffic in London wearing new sportswear label LAPP the brand. She showed oh her toned figure in a white and red unitard complete with fashionable Dior visor. She completed the outfit with a stylish pair of Louis Vuitton trainers.

3. Fierce in Fendi

Tiwa showed off her glamorous side in this monogram Fendi outfit. She wore her hair in sexy loose waves and finished off the look with a very sassy hand on the hip. She made sure her toned legs were on show with these cute leather short shorts. We love the shorts and tights combo; sexy and classy at the same time.

4. Print Party in Lisa Folawiyo

Tiwa shows off her colourful side in this print mini dress by Nigeria designer Lisa Folawiyo. The dress clings to her curves perfectly and by changing her hair from her usual black to red, Tiwa transforms her look completely. We love a woman who can switch it up effortlessly.

5. Making a statement in Louis Vuitton

Tiwa debuted this sleek look at her sold-out London show. She paired a black leather skirt and camisole with this transparent monogrammed Louis Vuitton rain coat. It's different but trust Tiwa to make it work. She wore her dark hair straight and sleek to finish off the high-end look.

6. Savage Tour Merch

Tiwa showed off her relaxed side with this street-wear look complete with her own merch from her London Savage tour. She wore the bright orange sweatshirt with a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans and sports trainers. The outfit, the attitude, the pose; we love everything about this look.

7. In Off-White

How can we forget this motorsports-inspired look by Off-White?! Tiwa showed off her toned abs in a sporty crop top paired with sporty trousers. She also debuted her pixie cut, her best hairstyle to date. Let's not forget the flawless make-up which highlights her gorgeous face.