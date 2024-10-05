ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures on Instagram
This week's best pictures on Instagram

This is your weekly rundown of the celebrities who slayed their outfits and looked gorgeous in their Instagram pictures.

Recommended articles

From international fashion shows to brand photoshoots, here are the best celebrity pictures we saw on Instagram:

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido wore his customised Puma sweatpants, hoodie, and his own Puma sneakers. He looked quite sleek.

Tiwa attended Tem’s concert looking angelic in an all-white outfit. Her sleekback hair also looked gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid was quite fashionable for a British Vogue spread, wearing palazzo pants, a leather jacket, and a beret.

Tem's face card was quite lethal on her last concert show in the US. The shimmering bodysuit is also gorgeous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra was out and about for fashion week in all-black Balenciaga; it was definitely a serve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bisola’s promo picture for ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ looked so fresh; her makeup and wig were perfect.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

10 factors associated with unhealthy heart function according to cardiologist

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

Pepsodent launches ‘Talk to a Dentist' campaign in Osun, Ondo States

Pepsodent launches ‘Talk to a Dentist' campaign in Osun, Ondo States

5 African countries that changed their official languages after colonial rule

5 African countries that changed their official languages after colonial rule

5 reasons you should think twice before you date a man with low self-esteem

5 reasons you should think twice before you date a man with low self-esteem

5 signs of low self-esteem in men

5 signs of low self-esteem in men

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Does abortion cause weight gain? Here's what a doctor says

Does abortion cause weight gain? Here's what a doctor says

Pulse Sports

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT