This is your weekly rundown of the celebrities who slayed their outfits and looked gorgeous in their Instagram pictures.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Recommended articles
From international fashion shows to brand photoshoots, here are the best celebrity pictures we saw on Instagram:
Davido
Davido wore his customised Puma sweatpants, hoodie, and his own Puma sneakers. He looked quite sleek.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa attended Tem’s concert looking angelic in an all-white outfit. Her sleekback hair also looked gorgeous.
Wizkid
Wizkid was quite fashionable for a British Vogue spread, wearing palazzo pants, a leather jacket, and a beret.
Tems
Tem's face card was quite lethal on her last concert show in the US. The shimmering bodysuit is also gorgeous.
Ayra Starr
Ayra was out and about for fashion week in all-black Balenciaga; it was definitely a serve.
Bisola Aiyeola
Bisola’s promo picture for ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ looked so fresh; her makeup and wig were perfect.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng