This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are this week’s best pictures.

This week's best pictures [Instagram]
This week's best pictures [Instagram]

They came, they slayed and they conquered. That’s what we can say about how celebrities showed up and showed out this week.

Davido gave us some assurance on his night out with Chef Chi in a white trench coat.

Tiwa was also out in London in a red-hot Alexander Mcqueen trench coat.

Beauty was giving fashion girl goals in this two-piece crop and mini skirt.

Esther’s aso-ebi was honestly one of the best pictures we saw this week.

Chi Chi was piping hot in this black lace gown.

Dakore celebrated her birthday with this gorgeous portrait.

Demin never looked as good as it did on Adekunle.

