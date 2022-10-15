They came, they slayed and they conquered. That’s what we can say about how celebrities showed up and showed out this week.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Here are this week’s best pictures.
Read Also
Davido
Davido gave us some assurance on his night out with Chef Chi in a white trench coat.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa was also out in London in a red-hot Alexander Mcqueen trench coat.
Beauty Tukura
Beauty was giving fashion girl goals in this two-piece crop and mini skirt.
Esther Baide
Esther’s aso-ebi was honestly one of the best pictures we saw this week.
Chi Chi
Chi Chi was piping hot in this black lace gown.
Dakore Egbuson
Dakore celebrated her birthday with this gorgeous portrait.
Adekunle Gold
Demin never looked as good as it did on Adekunle.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Why do men get so, so angry when they're cheated on?
What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)
5 ways to white eyes naturally
New study shows that coffee drinkers live longer than non-coffee drinkers
How to deal with a neighbor that seems to be a nuisance
The greatest ancient Empires in Northern Nigeria
Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm
Why Nigerian women need to stop buying human hair wigs
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox