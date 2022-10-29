Which of the numerous celebrity pictures do we consider the best? The creme of the crop?
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Well, here are some of the pictures that made it to the pictures of the week.
Toke Makinwa
Toke struck a pose in camouflage pants, a crop top and Nike's.
Kie Kie
Kie Kie’s pregnancy fashion is out of this world and we are here to say it.’
Bella Okagbue
A little black dress is always a good idea. Also loved the sleek back ponytail.
Temi Otedola
We are really into Temi Otedola’s ginger hair, she looks beautiful, as usual.
Osas Ighodaro
Osas celebrated her birthday looking lovely in pink.
Wizkid
Wizkid posted an interesting picture for his new album.
