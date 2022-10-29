RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures
This week's best pictures

Which of the numerous celebrity pictures do we consider the best? The creme of the crop?

Well, here are some of the pictures that made it to the pictures of the week.

Toke struck a pose in camouflage pants, a crop top and Nike's.

Kie Kie’s pregnancy fashion is out of this world and we are here to say it.’

A little black dress is always a good idea. Also loved the sleek back ponytail.

We are really into Temi Otedola’s ginger hair, she looks beautiful, as usual.

Osas celebrated her birthday looking lovely in pink.

Wizkid posted an interesting picture for his new album.

