This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week has come and gone, but one thing we will never run out of is celebrities in style.

Here are the highly rated pictures of the week:

Wizkid kept it casual and urban in green shorts, a white sweater, and white sneakers—definitely a classic combination.

Ebuka celebrated his birthday in this white shirt and black trousers. I love how he added some frills to the traditional white shirt.

Has a photo dump ever looked so good? We don’t think so. Tiwa Savage posted a carousel of pictures that left our mouths agape in wonder.

Temi’s cute bikini pictures are proof that summer vacation is in full swing all over the world. Green is one of the best colours as seen on Temi.

Tacha wore a sparkling sheer outfit that looked so elegant and sultry. It was certainly one of the best outfits she wore all year.

Alex showed off her long legs in this mini skirt and corset; she looked so good.

Kie was like a flower in bloom. The creativity behind this outfit is certainly 100.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

