This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week has come and gone, but one thing we will never run out of is celebrities in style.
Here are the highly rated pictures of the week:
Wizkid
Wizkid kept it casual and urban in green shorts, a white sweater, and white sneakers—definitely a classic combination.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ebuka celebrated his birthday in this white shirt and black trousers. I love how he added some frills to the traditional white shirt.
Tiwa Savage
Has a photo dump ever looked so good? We don’t think so. Tiwa Savage posted a carousel of pictures that left our mouths agape in wonder.
Temi Odetola
Temi’s cute bikini pictures are proof that summer vacation is in full swing all over the world. Green is one of the best colours as seen on Temi.
Tacha
Tacha wore a sparkling sheer outfit that looked so elegant and sultry. It was certainly one of the best outfits she wore all year.
Alex
Alex showed off her long legs in this mini skirt and corset; she looked so good.
Kie Kie
Kie was like a flower in bloom. The creativity behind this outfit is certainly 100.
