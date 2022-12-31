It’s the last week of the year and we are ending the year on a very very high note. Celebrities stepped out in their most fabulous attires and also took very fabulous photoshoots.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
This last set of pictures are certainly interesting.
Here are some of our best;
Tiwa Savage
Africa’s number one bad girl looked better than ever in this little black dress and thigh-high boots.
Tobi Bakre and family
Nothing is more special than family and we were so excited to see Tobi’s beautiful family.
Toke Makinwa
This was undoubtedly one of the most controversial pictures this week because of comments about her body but then again she’s wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier, a very gorgeous outfit.
Liquorose
Liquorose’s Christmas photoshoot is certainly interesting and catchy because of her use of nude fabrics.
Wizkid
Wizkid stunned in black cargo pants and a hoodie.
Bella and Shegz
Bella and Shegz almost broke Instagram because of their couple's picture and though the styling of their shot is tacky, they deserve a spot here.
Queen Mercy Atang
A very surprising Pregnancy announcement, Queen’s photoshoot was shocking but gorgeous.
