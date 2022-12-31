This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

READ about our favorite Christmas photoshoots here.

Here are some of our best;

Tiwa Savage

Africa’s number one bad girl looked better than ever in this little black dress and thigh-high boots.

Tobi Bakre and family

Nothing is more special than family and we were so excited to see Tobi’s beautiful family.

Toke Makinwa

This was undoubtedly one of the most controversial pictures this week because of comments about her body but then again she’s wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier, a very gorgeous outfit.

Liquorose

Liquorose’s Christmas photoshoot is certainly interesting and catchy because of her use of nude fabrics.

Wizkid

Wizkid stunned in black cargo pants and a hoodie.

Bella and Shegz

Bella and Shegz almost broke Instagram because of their couple's picture and though the styling of their shot is tacky, they deserve a spot here.

Queen Mercy Atang