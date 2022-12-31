ADVERTISEMENT
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

This last set of pictures are certainly interesting.

The best pictures this week [Instagram]
The best pictures this week [Instagram]

It’s the last week of the year and we are ending the year on a very very high note. Celebrities stepped out in their most fabulous attires and also took very fabulous photoshoots.

Here are some of our best;

Africa’s number one bad girl looked better than ever in this little black dress and thigh-high boots.

Nothing is more special than family and we were so excited to see Tobi’s beautiful family.

This was undoubtedly one of the most controversial pictures this week because of comments about her body but then again she’s wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier, a very gorgeous outfit.

Liquorose’s Christmas photoshoot is certainly interesting and catchy because of her use of nude fabrics.

Wizkid stunned in black cargo pants and a hoodie.

Bella and Shegz almost broke Instagram because of their couple's picture and though the styling of their shot is tacky, they deserve a spot here.

A very surprising Pregnancy announcement, Queen’s photoshoot was shocking but gorgeous.

Temi Iwalaiye

