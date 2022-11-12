We were dazed with a fair share of beautiful pictures this week, from movie premieres to birthdays, here are the pictures of the week’s best pictures;
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa was absolutely beautiful in this nude Veekee James gown. She broke the internet momentarily.
Toke Makinwa
Toke’s two-piece is definitely tres chic.
Teni
Teni released some pretty fiery pictures.
Laycon
Laycon also released pictures ahead of his birthday.
Osas
Osas in green was truly a sight to behold.
Lily Afe
Ahead of her birthday, Lily was draped to perfection
