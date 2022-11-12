RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Another week, another slay.

The pictures of the week [Instagram]

We were dazed with a fair share of beautiful pictures this week, from movie premieres to birthdays, here are the pictures of the week’s best pictures;

Tiwa was absolutely beautiful in this nude Veekee James gown. She broke the internet momentarily.

Toke’s two-piece is definitely tres chic.

Teni released some pretty fiery pictures.

Laycon also released pictures ahead of his birthday.

Osas in green was truly a sight to behold.

Ahead of her birthday, Lily was draped to perfection

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

