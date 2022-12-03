This week was all about the women who stepped out looking gorgeous as usual. Here are some of the best pictures this week.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Genevieve Nnaji
Even though it was just a story and not a post, Genevieve’s picture deserves a top spot. She looked regal in Tiffany Amber.
Tems
Tems looked stunning on the cover of Dazed Magazine. All the pictures were a hit.
Rita Dominic
Rita was the bride of the year in her all her white gowns.
Toke Makinwa
Toke’s full denim look was one for the books.
Ayra Starr
Ayra looked gorgeous in a brown bodycon gown.
Bella Okagbue
Bella looked like the ultimate IT girl.
Nancy Isime
Nancy looked absolutely smashing in Ankara.
