This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week was all about the women who stepped out looking gorgeous as usual. Here are some of the best pictures this week.

Genevieve on her IG stories
Genevieve on her IG stories Pulse Nigeria

Even though it was just a story and not a post, Genevieve’s picture deserves a top spot. She looked regal in Tiffany Amber.

Tems looked stunning on the cover of Dazed Magazine. All the pictures were a hit.

Rita was the bride of the year in her all her white gowns.

Toke’s full denim look was one for the books.

Ayra looked gorgeous in a brown bodycon gown.

Bella looked like the ultimate IT girl.

Nancy looked absolutely smashing in Ankara.

