This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Here are the best pictures on Instagram:

Tems

Tems made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon Live this week. She wore a white leather jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that was simply breathtaking.

Dorathy Bachor

Dorathy looked her best this year in a colourful long bodycon gown and a fur jacket. The waves on her wig were equally beautiful.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy looked dapper, preppy, and handsome in this Louis Vuitton sweater.

Cuppy

Cuppy made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France in a ball-length black and white gown.

Asa

Asa was on the cover of GQ South Africa in a stunning brown knit dress.

Ayra Starr

