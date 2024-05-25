This week was good for fashionable celebrities, with many appearances and outings to keep fashion lovers on their toes.
This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram
Another week, another slay.
Here are the best pictures on Instagram:
Tems
Tems made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon Live this week. She wore a white leather jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that was simply breathtaking.
Dorathy Bachor
Dorathy looked her best this year in a colourful long bodycon gown and a fur jacket. The waves on her wig were equally beautiful.
Burna Boy
Burna Boy looked dapper, preppy, and handsome in this Louis Vuitton sweater.
Cuppy
Cuppy made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France in a ball-length black and white gown.
Asa
Asa was on the cover of GQ South Africa in a stunning brown knit dress.
Ayra Starr
Ayra had an album listening party in Lagos, and she ‘blue’ us away in the mini gown.
