ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

This week's best pictures on Instagram
This week's best pictures on Instagram

This week was good for fashionable celebrities, with many appearances and outings to keep fashion lovers on their toes.

Recommended articles

Here are the best pictures on Instagram:

ADVERTISEMENT

Tems made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon Live this week. She wore a white leather jumpsuit with a plunging neckline that was simply breathtaking.

Dorathy looked her best this year in a colourful long bodycon gown and a fur jacket. The waves on her wig were equally beautiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy looked dapper, preppy, and handsome in this Louis Vuitton sweater.

Cuppy made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in France in a ball-length black and white gown.

ADVERTISEMENT

SEE LAST WEEK'S BEST PICTURES: This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Asa was on the cover of GQ South Africa in a stunning brown knit dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayra had an album listening party in Lagos, and she ‘blue’ us away in the mini gown.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Ask Pulse: How can I make my wife stop cheating on me?

Ask Pulse: How can I make my wife stop cheating on me?

Japa Story: This is how I left Nigeria and got a job as a business analyst in the UK

Japa Story: This is how I left Nigeria and got a job as a business analyst in the UK

What to know about Africa Day and how it can be celebrated

What to know about Africa Day and how it can be celebrated

18 beautiful vacation destinations within Africa you should visit

18 beautiful vacation destinations within Africa you should visit

Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

Dear men, here are 5 things women want from you that do not involve money

Dear men, here are 5 things women want from you that do not involve money

How early humans used birds to send messages

How early humans used birds to send messages

5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

5 reasons you keep finding cockroaches in your room and how to keep them away

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Why Nigeria abandoned the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' in 1978

Why Nigeria abandoned the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee' in 1978

7 common foot problems and how to manage them

7 common foot problems and how to manage them

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

New clothes are definitely not perfectly clean [iStock]

Should you wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time?

Cargo pants

Here is how to rock cargo pants correctly

Pictures of the week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Ladies styled in different outfits

5 stylish outfit ideas for ladies with hip dips