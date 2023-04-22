This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week we had male superstars in their very best fashion ‘fits and women looking like Victorian queens.

Here are this week’s best pictures.

Davido

Davido stepped out in a gorgeous grey tweed jacket and puma cap.

Simi

Simi was thirty-five this week and she shared a picture of herself in a steamy red outfit.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy was at Coachella in a gorgeous white two-piece styled by his sister.

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa celebrated the end of Q1 in a gorgeous net crop top and skirt. She looked so pure and divine.

Ayra Starr

One thing about Ayra Starr is her face card will never decline and she shared pictures on Instagram proving that.

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke looked so regal in red at Netflix’s Queen Charlotte premiere in South Africa.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon was as beautiful as ever in this soft peach gown. We loved it.

Bimbo Ademoye