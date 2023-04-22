The sports category has moved to a new website.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Temi Iwalaiye

These pictures are the very best pictures posted by celebrities on Instagram this week.

This week's best pictures
This week's best pictures

This week we had male superstars in their very best fashion ‘fits and women looking like Victorian queens.

Here are this week’s best pictures.

Davido stepped out in a gorgeous grey tweed jacket and puma cap.

Simi was thirty-five this week and she shared a picture of herself in a steamy red outfit.

Burna Boy was at Coachella in a gorgeous white two-piece styled by his sister.

Tiwa celebrated the end of Q1 in a gorgeous net crop top and skirt. She looked so pure and divine.

One thing about Ayra Starr is her face card will never decline and she shared pictures on Instagram proving that.

Mercy Eke looked so regal in red at Netflix’s Queen Charlotte premiere in South Africa.

Sharon was as beautiful as ever in this soft peach gown. We loved it.

Bimbo brought it on with colourful layers for the Queen’s Charlotte event.

